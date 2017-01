Town defender Scott McManus has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

The full-back scored the winning goal in Halifax’s historic 1-0 win over Grimsby in the FA Trophy final at Wembley last May.

But he sustained a cruciate ligament injury later in the same game, and celebrated the victory on crutches.

McManus is Town’s longest-serving player, having joined from FC United in 2011.