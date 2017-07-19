Shaymen sign striker Tomlinson

Striker Ben Tomlinson has joined FC Halifax Town on a one-year deal.

Tomlinson signed the deal just before Tuesday night’s 2-0 home win over Rochdale, having made two appearances as a triallist for The Shaymen in pre-season before then.

The 27-year-old was last at Carlisle where he made two appearances in April. Before then he made seven appearances for Barnet without scoring.

He has also played for Lincoln, Macclesfield and Barrow, for whom he scored against Halifax last year.