FC Halifax Town moved back into the National League North play-off places after a superb 4-2 win over Salford at the Shay.

Town were 2-0 down at half-time but roared back to victory thanks to goals from debutant Daniel Nti, substitute Liam King, Matty Kosylo and Adam Morgan.

Second half actions from FC Halifax Town v Salford City, at The Shay

Pictures: Bruce Fitzgerald.