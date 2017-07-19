Take part in our FC Halifax Town Fans Panel

If you will be watching FC Halifax Town home and away this season we’d love you to be part of our Fans Panel for the upcoming campaign.

We’re on the look out for supporters who will be going to every Halifax game home and away and want to share their thoughts about the good and the bad of each match.

Each participant will need to contribute their opinion on every Saturday match throughout the season - midweek games are not included - via email with a deadline of Sunday evening including their man of the match, moment of the match and moan of the match.

If you are interested in taking part, email tom.scargill@jpress.co.uk by July 27.