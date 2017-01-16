Tamworth 2-6 FC Halifax Town: It’s a big three points, says boss

Town boss Billy Heath hailed a “big three points” after his side thrashed fellow promotion-chasers Tamworth 6-2.

Two goals each for Matty Kosylo, Adam Morgan and Richard Peniket sealed a stunning win for The Shaymen, who also had Peniket sent-off.

Heath felt his side played with more confidence after their victory over Chorley last Tuesday, and said his team were far too good for Tamworth on the day.

“You go back to Stalybridge and there was nothing wrong with our performance, we should have won the game easily,” he said.

“We needed to win on Tuesday against Chorley. It was a big three points.

“Suddenly the confidence comes back and we’ve taken a good Tamworth side apart at times.

“To get another two when you’ve got 10 men, it was superb.

“All you want is a result. It’s always nice to win and play well and score goals, but you’d never have seen a 6-2 coming.

“They don’t lose many games on the plastic pitch.

“It’s a difficult surface - I’m quite a traditionalist, it’s not for me - and it’s a big three points.”

Heath said Town’s first goal played a huge part in the result.

“I thought we played really well,” he said. “We started a bit slow in the first five or 10 minutes.

“But we got the goal and it changed everything.

“From then on, we were fantastic. We played some really good stuff, moved the ball really well.

“We looked threatening every time we went forward, soaked up pressure.

“We hit them on the break at times but we got our just desserts.”

Heath’s only real gripe was over the dismissal of Peniket, which he said the club may appeal against.

“You’re coming to Tamworth who are in the play-off positions and looking to get promoted, but you’re just looking to get a win, by whatever scoreline,” said the Town boss.

“But we’ve won convincingly. It was pleasing to score with 10 men.

“The disappointment of the day is Richard getting sent-off, which I thought was very harsh. I don’t think it was a sending-off.

“I was stood 20 yards from the incident and it’s never a sending-off.

“He’s not swung an elbow into the lad’s face, he just jumped as he was jumping all game.

“It’s a physical game, people jump with their arms up. Yes he’s caught the boy but he’s not swung an arm.

“It’s disappointing because he’s been great since we altered it a bit.

Heath felt the performance was more like the displays he wants to see regularly from his team.

“I thought all the players did well. The three who got the goals will get the plaudits but defensively we were good,” he said.

“I’m disappointed with the two goals, we can always pick holes there, but they were going to have some pressure when we went down to 10.

“I thought they worked so hard and the first-half performance is how we want to play - we pressed in little packs, we looked sharper than them and we were sharp on the ball.

“I don’t think anyone can say we didn’t deserve to win by that margin.”

Midfielder David Lynch was taken off injured just before half-time with badly bruised ribs and was struggling to breathe.

Heath confirmed an ambulance was called to the Halifax dressing room and Lynch was examined in the ambulance.

“He got kneed in his ribs,” Heath added. “I thought he was outstanding in the first-half, but it gave Liam King an opportunity to play and I thought he looked sharper and fitter.”