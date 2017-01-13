Tamworth v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town go in search of back-to-back wins for the first time in two months when they travel to Tamworth on Saturday (3pm).

Steve Drench was due to be assessed at training on Thursday night and could return to the side on Saturday.

Sam Johnson will not be in contention and is undergoing rehab work at parent club Port Vale.

Jordan Sinnott could still be a couple of weeks away from a return to action, while it is hoped Matty Brown will play 45 minutes for the under 21’s to give him some match fitness.

Matty Kosylo was taken off with cramp on Tuesday but should be fit on Saturday.

Danny Hone will miss the next four games through suspension.

Tamworth are fifth in the National League North and have won just two of their last eight games.

The Lambs, who play on a 3G pitch, have won eight of their 12 home league games and have the division’s second highest scorer in 14-goal Dan Newton.

Town beat Tamworth 4-0 at The Shay earlier this season.

Saturday’s National League North fixtures:

AFC Telford United v Curzon Ashton

Altrincham v Gainsborough Trinity

Boston United v Chorley

Darlington v Gloucester City

Harrogate Town v Bradford Park Avenue

Stalybridge Celtic v Kidderminster Harriers

Tamworth v FC Halifax Town

Worcester City v FC United of Manchester