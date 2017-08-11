We massively underachieved two seasons ago, says James

Former Halifax midfielder Kingsley James admits Halifax massively underachieved when they were relegated from the Conference last year.

James will come up against Town for the first time since leaving them last summer when The Shaymen travel to Chester tomorrow.

He played more games than any other player as Town dropped out of the fifth tier, scoring 11 goals in 56 appearances.

“It was a weird season, right from the start,” he reflected. “Things didn’t start well and that knocked everything out of people.

“Changing managers didn’t help but there’s no excuses. We underachieved massively.

“We were good enough to play in that league and I think when we got more of a settled team we showed that in the back end of the season.

“I was disappointed how it ended but it ended on a high with winning the FA Trophy.”

James was back in the FA Trophy final 12 months later with Macclesfield, but ended up on the losing side second time round.

“I spoke to Macclesfield after the season finished at Halifax and I’d expressed that I wanted to play as high as I can for as long as I can,” he said.

“As selfish as that may sound, your career in football is quite short.

“I enjoyed my football a lot at Macclesfield, we played some good football and had a really good team.

“We probably overachieved with the squad we had but we got to Wembley in the FA Trophy final, although we lost.

“I had a great year there. There were a few bits of interest from other clubs but Chester was the right move for me.

“I loved my time there before and it was quite an easy decision to go back.”

The 25-year-old was glad to see Town bounce straight back last season under Billy Heath.

“I always kept an eye out for them last season,” he said. “I always speak to Matty Brown, he’s a great lad and I’ve played with him a two different clubs.

“I’d ask him how they were getting on and always looked for their results.

“I was interested in how they’d do and I wanted them to go straight back up because that’s where they belong. They’re a big club and there’s some great people there.”

James was tight-lipped about what Halifax can expect tomorrow.

He added: “I don’t want to give to much away but Halifax will know what to expect.

“The players we’ve got don’t leave too much on the pitch and as a group we’ve got a lot of experience and some good players.

“We’ve got to aim as high as we can this season. People can have their own views about how we’re going to get on but we need to work as hard as we can to finish as high as we can in the table.”