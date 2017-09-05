Champs beaten at West End

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s select golf side has finished a satisfactory third in the Yorkshire Inter-District League after a big finish at West End on Sunday.

Frank Greaves’s team beat champions Sheffield 19-17 in a titanic struggle to finish with three wins, three defeats and a draw.

They trailed 7-5 at the Halifax course after the morning foursomes, all six matches going to the 16th hole or beyond.

The close contests continued throughout the afternoon singles. Four of the head to heads finished all square and another three matches were won by one hole margins but Halifax-Huddersfield’s tail wagged strongly to snatch the spoils.

Home club player Steve Martin was the only Halifax-Huddersfield player to win both his matches.

It was the third 19-17 scoreline of the summer for Greaves’s side, who had been on the wrong end of the previous two against Bradford and Harrogate.

Results (Hx-Hudds names first) - Singles: J Morton & T Hunt finished all square with M Evans & N Poppleton; M Colcombe & S Martin bt B Gill & N Fell 2 & 1, R Broadley & T Calvert lost to C Doughtrey & J Harrison 3 & 2, J McAspurn & G McLean lost to T Brind & S Rook 2 & 1, C Lander & S Minto beat J Perry & M McGuiness 2 & 1, D Hartley & B Crowther lost to R Hodgkinson & D Longden 1 down.

Singles: Morton (Huddersfield) finished all square with Poppleton, Colcombe (Longley Park) lost 6 & 5 to Gill, Broadley (Huddersfield) bt Evans 1 up, Martin (West End) bt Fell 3 & 2, Hunt (Meltham) bt Doughtrey 2 & 1, Calvert (Huddersfield) lost to Harrison 1 down , Minto (Hanging Heaton) lost to Brind 3 & 2, McAspurn (Meltham) finished all square with Perry, McLean (Meltham) bt Rook 1 up, Hartley (Dewsbury) bt Hodgkinson 1 up, Lander (Bradley Hall) finished all square with Longden, Crowther (Dewsbury) finished all square with McGuiness.