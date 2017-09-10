Eight-try Halifax maul Thirsk

Halifax RUFC opened their Yorkshire Four (NW) campaign with an impressive 48-0 victory over Thirsk at Ovenden Park.

They scored four tries in each half as they gave their new coaching team of Gareth Matthews, Matt Bradley, Phil Gallagher and Dean Cotton a winning start.

Chris Dennison, who needed stitches above his eye after the match, led the scoring with two tries and four conversions. He also impressed with his defence, making a couple of big cover tackles.

Director of rugby Tony Curtis also crossed for two tries, while Sam Gallagher, a new signing from Queensbury RL, capped a superb debut with his first try.

Paul Knapping, Jack Ryan and Toby Turner also scored as Halifax put last season’s disappointments behind them.

Halifax will now look to build on the win when they travel to Knaresborough on Saturday.

Halifax Dukes made it a winning day at Ovenden Park as they came from 14-0 down against Huddersfield to win 26-14.