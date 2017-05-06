Fax hunting win number seven against Rams

Halifax will be looking for a seventh straight win when head to Dewsbury for Sunday’s Championship fixture (3.0).

Coach Richard Marshall expects to make minimal changes to the side that beat Batley last weekend, a win that put a six point buffer between Fax and the Bulldogs.

Centre Ben Heaton looks the most likely addition to Marshall’s side, although the form of James Woodburn-Hall and the goal kicking of Steve Tyrer means the former Oldham player may feature in the back row.

There is still no sign of half back Gareth Moore, who has not featured since the loss at Hull KR.

“Ben was ill last week, but I’d like to get him in the side,” said Marshall, who said he did not expect to use any Salford players on dual-registration as the Red Devils wrestle with injuries and the suspension of Justin Carney.

“He’s played well this year, but he’s been unlucky with injuries and illness so we’ve not seen as much of him as we’d have liked.

“He could play back row, he could come off the bench; he gives us options in two or three positions.

“Ben Johnston’s probably in the mix as well.

“I was happy with what he did for the reserves on Tuesday night so we might look at him as well.”

One man who looks like he will keep his place is winger Rob Worrincy.

The veteran Londoner had a mixed night against the Bulldogs, putting down an early scoring chance and being targeted by the Batley attack.

“The crowd were giving it to him a little bit and a couple of the supporters were getting in my ear,” said Marshall.

“There were a couple of things Rob could have done better, but I was okay with lot of what he did.

“He made 15 carries for 150 metres, so people need to keep an eye on the big picture.”

The Rams have changed coach since Fax saw them off at the Shay last month, with Neil Kelly returning to the club where he enjoyed so much success earlier in his career.

“They’re more organised and they look like they’re playing for each other a little bit more,” said Marshall.

“They’ll be tough, like every other team in this division.”