Fax re-sign Morris, confirm first pre-season fixture

Halifax have tied up one of their brightest forward prospects, the young prop Elliot Morris, until the end of the 2019 season.

Morris, who joined the club almost two years ago after being released by Huddersfield as a teenager, scooped the Shooting Star prize for most improved player at Fax’s end of season awards after a year in which he firmly established himself in coach Richard Marshall’s 17.

“It was what I wanted,” said Morris, who is likely to be joined in Fax’s squad next season by his younger brother, Frazer, who arrived at the Shay, initially on loan, from Wakefield last summer.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here; it’s my first club as a senior player and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I’m glad I’ll get the chance to hopefully play many more games here over the next two seasons.”

Fax have also confirmed their first pre-season fixture, with Richard Marshall’s side beginning 2018 as they ended 2017, with a game against part-time rivals Featherstone Rovers.

Fax will head to Post Office Road on Sunday, January 14, for a 3pm kick off against John Duffy’s side.