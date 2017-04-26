Challenge Cup: Rovers trip is big chance to grab quarter final spot

Halifax’s sixth round Challenge Cup trip to Featherstone Rovers represents a “genuine opportunity” to make the quarter finals, according to coach Richard Marshall.

Marshall had made clear his preference for a potential money spinner against a top Super League club in the wake of his side’s fifth round success at Whitehaven last weekend.

But fortune delivered something quite different; a tough away day at one of Fax’s rivals for a top four Championship finish.

“It could have been better, but it could have been worse,” said Marshall, whose side host Batley in the Championship on Sunday evening (6.0).

“From a commercial and marketing point of view, it’s Halifax and Featherstone, which is a game we play at least twice a year, so it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

“But I think it’s a genuine opportunity for us now to get into the last eight of the Challenge Cup, with all the benefits that could bring for the club.

“If we had been playing Wigan or Leeds, that probably wouldn’t be the case.

“As it stands, we have what will be a very tough game against a team from our division with potentially a big prize for us on the other side.

“I’ve no doubt Featherstone will be viewing it in exactly the same way as well.

“We will be going there battle hardened from the Championship and it should be a great challenge for both teams.”

Full draw: Leeds v Barrow, Salford v Hull KR, Castleford v St Helens, Featherstone v Halifax, Hull v Catalans Dragons, Dewsbury v Wakefield, Swinton v Wigan, Warrington v Widnes, Ties to be played on the weekend of May 13.