Grix out for a month as Marshall mulls options for Whitehaven trip

Halifax back rower Simon Grix will be sidelined for between four and six weeks with the elbow injury sustained against Bradford on Good Friday.

Grix, an increasingly influential figure this year as he continues the journey towards his best form and fitness, lasted just 10 minutes of the 22-12 win at Odsal before being forced from the action.

Initial X rays cleared the former Warrington star of any fractures and subsequent scans have provided coach Richard Marshall with what counts, relatively speaking, as good news.

“Simon’s got a ligament tear, but it doesn’t require surgery and it’s usually a four to six week injury,” said Marshall.

“We’re working on four weeks, which means we would have him back for the Summer Bash.

“It’s certainly not ideal, and we’d rather have him in the team because he’s really brought something to the team this year, but we’ve got plenty of options in that area.”

Cook Islander Adam Tangata is probably the most obvious of those, although hard-running centre Ben Heaton and the versatile Ed Barber are other options.

Salford forward Ryan Lannon, who will not be available for this weekend’s Challenge Cup tie at Whitehaven on Sunday (3.0), has also played back row for the Red Devils.