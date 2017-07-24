Rugby league: Elland quit National Conference

Have your say

Elland have withdrawn from Division Three of the National Conference.

The Greetland based outfit quit last week after being unable to raise a team for their league fixture against Woolston Rovers on July 15.

Rugby Football League officials confirmed the club’s results had been expunged from the records, with a significant question mark now hanging over the future direction of the club’s open age team.

Elland had voluntarily dropped into Division Three for 2017 after a torrid season in Division Two the previous year.

They started with some promise under the tutelage of new coach Jode Sheriffe, but their form - and squad numbers - nosedived as the season wore on, with this week’s announcement hardly coming as a surprise.

It leaves Premier Division champions Siddal as Calderdale’s only NCL representatives.