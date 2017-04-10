Siddal flex muscles in Cumbria

Siddal made light of the absences of some key men to win 38-12 at Egremont on Saturday and make it four wins out of four in the National Conference League this season.

The reigning champions scored nine tries but only converted one as kicker Gareth Blackburn was one of five regulars missing. The others were Shaun Garrod, George Ambler, Sean McCormack and Byron Smith.

The Chevinedge men still dominated from the start against the Cumbrians, who are yet to pick up a Premier Division point this season.

Siddal’s forwards were far too strong for their home counterparts and there were great performances from props Iain Davies and Jack Georgiou, second rows Danny Williams and Jack Matthews and hooker Craig Sanderson.

Joe Martin stepped in for Garrod at stand off and was a threat all the game.

The visitors scored five unconverted tries to lead 20-0 at half time.

The first, on 10 minutes, came from Taniela Bakoso, playing his first game of season. A quick, flat pass to the right by Sanderson from a play the ball close to the line enabled Bakoso to run in unopposed on the right touchline.

The second try on 22 minutes came from left centre Zack McComb after an overlap was created by Kyle Ackroyd and Freddie Walker.

Martin stepped inside two defenders close to line to touch down shortly after and McComb scored off back of a scrum, getting outside his opposite number and using winger Dom Booth as a foil.

Right centre Tom Garratt completed the first half scoring, showing his strength after Martin switched play to the right.

It was Garratt again on 55 minutes, after the ball went through the hands of Ackroyd, Martin and Danny Williams.

Skipper Georgiou got the seventh try on the hour mark, crossing under the posts for Sanderson to add the only successful conversion and make it 30-0.

Egremont didn’t give up and scored a good converted try to cheer the home supporters but Siddal added two more tries.

On 70 minutes Dom Booth touched down in the left corner after a fine run by McComb, who slipped a clever pass to his supporting winger.

Martin then caught the short kick off and ran 60 yards to score.

Egremont added their second try on 76 minutes with almost a carbon copy of their first and they added the goal.

Siddal resume after the Easter break at home to mid-table Kells on April 22.