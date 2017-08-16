Super 8s Qualifiers: Fax lose Sharp for Wolves clash, but Grix cleared to play

Halifax will be without in-form full back Will Sharp for their Super 8s Qualiifers game at Warrington on Saturday (3.15) because of suspension.

The former Featherstone winger was fined £100 and given a one-match ban after pleading guilty to a grade B offence of tripping during his side’s 36-12 defeat by Widnes on Sunday.

But Fax’s former Warrington forward Simon Grix, who spent a decade with the Wolves, was cleared to face his old club after submitting an early-guilty plea to a minor charge of foul play during the same match.