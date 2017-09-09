Super 8s Qualifiers: Fax out for atonement against the Broncos

Halifax coach Richard Marshall takes his team to London in the Super 8s Qualifiers on Sunday (3.0) aiming to “atone” for what was arguably the low point of their Championship season.

Fax, who finished the league programme in third, one place behind the Broncos, sank without trace in the capital in early June, losing 34-6 in a game that was over as a contest before the break.

Both sides will be keen to secure their first win in the Qualifiers this weekend - the Broncos currently have a single point, courtesy of their draw with Featherstone - while Fax remain winless with three games remaining, having suffered their fourth straight loss against Catalans Dragons last weekend.

“We didn’t do ourselves justice the last time we played down there,” said Marshall, who highlighted the increasingly high financial stakes, with a near £300k disparity in prize money between finishing sixth and eighth.

“We’ve got something we’d like to atone for in that respect, which is something we’ve spoken about.

“Our first half was appalling and London were very good that day; it was a result that seemed to kick start their season really.

“They’ll be desperate to win this weekend, because if they don’t it’s going to be very damaging to their promotion chances.

“We’ve got three games left and if we can pick up a couple of wins, that would probably be enough to finish sixth.

“These last three matches are probably worth £100k each in that context.

“When you think that a few weeks ago we might have finished outside the top four and been looking at a total of £200k for the season next year, it’s massive money.

“Our season has been a success whatever happens, but there’s a lot to play for over the next few weeks.”

Marshall took the unusual step of scrapping Fax’s standard Tuesday training run, instead focusing on analysis of both the Dragons’ game and the Broncos.

“We had a lot of busted bodies; it was the most physical game we’ve been involved in for a long time,” said Marshall, who has some good news on the fitness of captain Scott Murrell, who finished Sunday’s game on the bench with a suspected fractured knuckle.

“Scott went back to hospital on Monday and they confirmed it was just a dislocation, so they’ve put it back in.

“It’s very sore, but I would imagine he’ll play.

“Will Sharp got dumped on his shoulder a couple of times and Simon Grix is struggling a bit, but overall I don’t think we’ll be in a bad place by the weekend.

“We’ll train on Thursday night and Saturday morning, then travel down to London in the afternoon and get ready to go again.”