All the fun of the fair as the seaside returns to Halifax

Halifax by the Sea will be back at Savile Park from Friday 30 June until Sunday 2 July

Children’s entertainment will form the centrepiece of the event one of which will see famous super heroes and princesses from children’s film and TV, puppet shows, and balloon modelling.

Organiser Stewart Robinson said: “We are providing a three fantastic day’s for the people of Halifax and surrounding areas and we are certainly proud to be able to bring a huge show back to the town for a weekend of fabulous entertainment which everyone can afford to visit.

The event will feature a seaside zone with all the entertainments associated with your favourite fun packed resort such as the Punch & Judy show, a beach, Crazy Mirrors, seaside sweets as well as an amusement park with exciting and thrilling rides.

Car parking is free and admission to the event is £1. For details visit