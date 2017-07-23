The Tetley Weekender

The Tetley, Hunslet Road, Leeds

Join an exciting weekend of public performances, workshops and talks in The Tetley Weekender (August 4-6) which explores performance today in the UK and South Asia, unpicking influences from visual art, theatre and dance. It comes off the back of a week-long Performance Art Intensive led by established artists Nikhil Chopra, Madhavi Gore and Jana Prepeluh, known collectively as BODYWORKSHOP.

Using The Tetley’s unique gallery spaces, this week long intensive will offer twelve artists, six based in South Asia and six from the UK, an innovative way of working across continents to devise work and develop new relationships. The public event starts on Friday evening (August 4) as South Asian Arts-UK presents Young Performers: Making Music Together at 7.30pm. There will be numerous live performances on Saturday and Sunday. Full details http://thetetley.org/tetley-weekender