Choirs join musical exchange

West Yorkshire chamber choir The Hepton Singers, directed by Alison West, will present ‘Kilts and Clogs’, a concert of Scottish and English song, at Heptonstall Parish Church on Saturday, April 29 at 7.30pm.

The concert marks the second leg of the choir’s exchange with Scottish choir Rudsambee Company of Singers, with whom it performed a two-choir concert in Edinburgh last year.

The evening will feature music from Scottish and English composers, both sacred and from the folk tradition. The programme will include pieces by James MacMillan, Tom Cunningham and Thea Musgrave, with two folk song arrangements by former Hepton singer Geoff Adams and the premiere of an exciting new piece by the choir’s MD Alison West.

She said: “Rudsambee Company of Singers is a brilliant choir, full of talent and spirit. We loved singing with them in Edinburgh last year. For lovers of distinctive choral singing performed with panache, this is an evening not to be missed.”

The Hepton Singers were formed more than 40 years ago and the choir’s repertoire features mainly a cappella music from the 16th century to the present day. With 40 members, the choir has performed widely in the north of England and rural venues in Yorkshire.

By contrast the Rudsambee Company of Singers, based in the Scottish capital, has 20 members, tours occasionally and enjoys visits and exchanges with other choirs.

Tickets at £9/£6/£1 (under 18s) will be available on the door and online from www.heptonsingers.co.uk