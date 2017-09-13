Elland Silver Youth Band is invited to play at Proms

Elland Silver Youth Brass Band have plenty to celebrate as for the first time in their history, the band have been invited to perform in the Music For Youth Schools Proms.

For the event, which takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on November 14, the group will be performing a programme which will will feature two original works, opening with “Daybreak” composed by Jonny Bates.

It is an energetic innovative samba featuring lots of choreography and body percussion.

The band will the perform ‘Starburst’ composed by Dan Price.

Samantha Harrison, Musical Director, said: “To be invited to the Proms is unbelievable. We have been involved in Music for Youth for several years, but this is the first time we’ve been invited to the Proms. We are all so excited.”

Anyone wishing to support the event and the Elland Silver Youth Brass Band can buy tickets online from the Royal Albert Hall box office.