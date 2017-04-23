Everybody needs somebody

Overflowing with heart and soul, an award-winning spectacular The Chicago Blues Brothers, honouring the cult classic, The Blues Brothers arrives at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Friday May 12, 7:30pm (tickets 01422 351158).

The show is a high-octane, mix of the best material from the Blues Brothers movies.

It captures the sound, energy and persona that propelled the film to a cult status. The cast pay great attention to the sound and feel of the music, as well as the original spirit of Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi as Jake and Elwood. The pair are given energetic reincarnations in the form of Chris Hindle as Jake and Gareth Davey as Elwood backed by a seven-piece live band.