Record week and a host of great music

A record number of venues is taking part in this year’s Independent Venues Week - the music industry’s nod of thanks to small venues that have often give musicians their first breaks.

And there are some great line-ups locally from Doghouse at Arden Road Social Club and Hebden Bridge Trades Club between January 23-29. Plus a one off gig at the festival’s smallest venue - Grayston Unity, Halifax (see story at top of page).

The Halifax gig is on January 27 (from 8pm, tickets £10 on the night) to see Avalanche Party, Sewage Farm and Regiment.

Avalanche Party is garage-punk hopped up on adrenalin. This is punk at its most feral, garage at its most primal, this is rock’n’roll in its most fearsome form, with its teeth bared spitting like a cornered pit-bull.

They’ve shared the stage with the likes of Happy Mondays, The Subways, Palma Violets, Vant, Public Enemy, The Temperance Movement, The Pretty Things, The Datsuns, The Amazing Snakeheads and Reverend & The Makers.

Backing them are Sewage Farm featuring Sam Forrest from Nine Black Alps and Danny Trew Barton from White Firs. And Regiment - a local three piece who have managed to reach further out into venues like the O2 academy in Sheffield and the Victoria theatre in Halifax make up the night .

Tickets for this gig are from http://www.doghouseuk.com and further info from 07807 136 520.

The Trades Club is hosting several gigs including the final two on January 28/29 (which were sold out in no time) with Sheffield superstar Richard Hawley formerly of Longpigs and Pulp. Trades Club entertainment manager Mal Campbell said: “When the first gig sold out in ten minutes I asked Richard if he would come the next night and he said yes, but I was shocked when tickets went in a record two minutes.”

Independent Venue Week is supported by Arts Council England, and this year the national Ambassador is Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, who, last year did a one off book reading at the Trades to raise money for people who lost everything in the Boxing Day floods. Other acts playing the Trades are American singer/songwriter Cass McCombs on Wednesday, January 25. The following night sees Manchester post-punk rockers Cabbage who are tipped to make a massive breakthrough in 2017 on the back of some incendiary live shows take the stage.

On Friday, January 27 The Trades has teamed up with respected music website The Quietius to welcome back The Moonlandingz.

Tickets for Independent Venue Week gigs are available from www.thetradesclub.com or 01442 845265.