Soul man Hamish picks up the pieces at new venue

James Brown Is Annie feat.Hamish Stuart

The award-winning songwriter - best known as the former frontman for Scottish soul-funk legends Average White Band - will play a set with Edinburgh funk outfit, James Brown Is Annie, hailed by BBC Radio Scotland as one of the country’s top bands.

Hamish Stuart received the prestigious British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors’ ‘Gold Badge Award’ for services to songwriting last year.

He recently released an album of new, critically-acclaimed material under the name 360, a new band consisting of two other former Average White band members - drummer Steve Ferrone, who has played with Tom Petty, Duran Duran and the Bee Gees, and saxophonist Molly Duncan, who has played with Bryan Ferry, Chaka Khan and Eric Clapton.

The 67-year-old vocalist and guitarist, who spent five years touring with the Paul McCartney Band in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, will team up with James Brown Is Annie next year when he produces the band’s second album.

The Edinburgh band makes regular appearances on radio and TV in Scotland and at major festivals across the country. James Brown Is Annie are one of the few bands to have performed twice in front of 80,000 people at the famous Edinburgh Hogmanay street party.

The Average White Band had a series of soul and disco hits between 1974 and 1980 and are best-known for their million-selling instrumental track ‘Pick Up the Pieces’, They have influenced other bands such as the Brand New Heavies, and been sampled by various musicians including the Beastie Boys, TLC, Ice Cube, and A Tribe Called Quest.

The Lantern, formerly the Three Lanterns restaurant, is Halifax’s latest music venue opened on November 10 and a number of gigs featuring top artists have already sold out.

James Brown Is Annie with Hamish Stuart will be at The Lantern on Friday, February 2, playing the best Average White Band songs, funk classics and original material.

Tel: 07712 172088.