A comic start to 2017 ...

Acclaimed comedian Jason Cook who wrote and starred in cult BBC sitcom “Hebburn” alongside Vic Reeves and Chris Ramsey is one of three acts at the first Hebden Bridge Comedy Club of 2017 (January 15).

“Jason Cook has more funny in his middle toe than most comics do in their whole body,” says Chortle, the British comedy website.

Also on the bill is Blackburn’s Tez Ilyas, who within months of first picking up a microphone found himself in the finals of EIGHT comedy competitions! A few years on he’s won the BBC New Comedy Award, has produced numerous film shorts for both the BBC and Sky as well as his own Radio 4 series ‘TEZ Talks’. Martin Mor comperes and the middle act is London based Ria Lina.

The show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £8.50 from 07874 152338 or www.hebdenbridgecomedy.co.uk