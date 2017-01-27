It’s a beast of a pantomime ...

There can be few local productions that boast a cast of more than 200 - but that’s how many young people will be taking part in Sunday’s pantomime Beauty & the Beast at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

The young singers, dancers and actors are all students at Limelight Theatre School - and this is one of two big performances they take part in each year.

Beauty & The Beast is Limelight’s most ambitious production yet. It involves beautiful costumes, a unique script, complex dance routines performed by a huge ensemble.

Limelight was set up by husband and wife team James and Lisa McCann around 10 years ago .

The couple, who met while working on Fred Olsen Cruise Lines in 1999 have performed together on ships, in hotels and theatres all over the UK.

It was when their daughter Eliza arrived that the couple decided to start their own business.

They began with a solitary dance class in a rented church hall.

Now they own their own studio in Rastrick and welcome hundreds of students through the door every week.

Beauty and the Beast promises a mix of traditional songs and pop hits as their dancers, actors and tappers tell the classic story with plenty of humour and the chance for the audience to get involved.

Tickets are available from the Victoria Theatre website (http://www.calderdale.gov.uk/victoria/) or from the box office on 01422 351158. They cost £10 (£8 concessions)