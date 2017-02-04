Lee is grappling with comedy

Over 10 years as a professional wrestler, Lee Kyle battled alongside WWE superstars Daniel Bryan, Neville, Road Dogg and D-Lo Brown.

Before that, he spent much of the late nineties playing Mel B in an all male Spice Girls tribute act.

His life has been a never ending quest not to have a real job. Now he’s in a clinch with the comedy circuit, as his debut stand up tour comes to Prego, Brighouse on March 1 (tickets £5 from 01484 715566).

“The show is called Burning This Place To The Ground and it’s basically about making grand plans that never come to fruition,” says Lee, 37, from South Shields. “But it’s way sillier than that sounds, I can proudly say that people will leave the show not having learned anything, except for a pretty excellent fact about Butch Dingle from Emmerdale.”

Last year was an eclectic and interesting one for Lee, who saw his first book, Spandex Ballet, about his time as a wrestler released and become a surprise hit.

“It’s not something I expected,” Lee says. “I wrote the book more as an accompaniment to another stand up show I was writing but it ended up being the top selling wrestling book on Amazon UK for a number of weeks and has proven popular among comedy fans too.”

Last year also saw Lee compose two different hour long comedy shows, including this one which he took to the Edinburgh Fringe, as well as his first ever kids comedy tour show, an interesting and unusual career diversion which has seen him work with Jedward and appear on CBBC.