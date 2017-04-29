Put a big smile on your face

The All-Star Stand-Up Tour arrives at the Victoria Theatre next month with three more top comedians alongside compere Jarred Christmas.

This year’s line-up includes Canadian one-liner king Stewart Francis, Phoenix Nights star Justin Moorhouse and Mike Gunn who has recently supported Lee Mack on tour.

Gunn has stepped in to replace comedian Jim Tavare who was involved in a near fatal car accident in Los Angeles last month.

The star of Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban and three Royal Variety performances is recovering from multiple fractures and two collapsed lungs.

“When it was made clear Jim couldn’t be part of this year’s tour Mike offered his services almost immediately, some would say suspiciously so. As such, if anyone can confirm Mike’s whereabouts on March 6th please contact us,” said the producers.

All joking aside, the show is due to be the biggest comedy tour of the year, featuring a great mix of comedians who are all at the top of their game.

The Late Late Show (USA) on Stewart Francis - “One of the funniest comedians in the world”. The Guardian on Mike Gunn - “he will make you die laughing”. The List on Justin Moorhouse - “Simultaneously down to earth and out of this world”. And Time Out on Jarred Christmas - “One of the funniest men to pick up a microphone”.

The show is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday May 13 (8pm). Tickets £23.50 from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.