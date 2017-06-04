Three Lions stars The Lightning Seeds help MosFest roar to life at Don Valley Bowl

Three Lions chart-toppers The Lightning Seeds helped MosFest roar to life as they headlined the newly named former Mosborough Music Festival at its new Sheffield home.

Organiser Steve Cowens today thanked his backstage team and 4,000 music lovers as the festival, which has moved to Don Valley Bowl, celebrated record numbers.

Other big names on the main stage included Brit-pop legends Cast and Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam.

Also on the bill were ska and reggae stars The Dualers, Missing Lady, Marquis Drive, Jungle Lion, The Assist, Benson and tribute bands Antartic Mokeys and Happy Mondaze.

Sheffield acts and emerging talent, always supported by the festival, this year included established acts like John Reilly's Boy On A Dolphin and hotly tipped local bands Oddity Road,The SSS, Sundance, The Velcro Teddy Bears, Spears, Sweet Little Machine and Doncaster’s Ginger Tom.

Now in its seventh year the festival has moved seven miles north after the original site became a building site. Steve chose the Bowl because of its transport links, proximity to the M1 and nearby hotels.

Thumbs up for Mosfest from emotional organiser Steve Cowens

He also kept costs down after sharing the set-up for a separate concert on Friday night headlined by Milburn with special guests, Reverend and the Makers, Cabbage and Tom Grennan.

Today Steve said: "Thank you to everyone who's supported Mosfest. From our amazing crowd who create a happy friendly family feel to our festival, to my amazing staff and friends who have been superb, and the local authority for their support and advice.

"I'm Feeling emotional but it's not my festival, it's our festival."

For more about the festival visit its official website at www.mosboroughmusicfestival.co.uk.

Cheers to the new MosFest

REVIEW: Milburn and Reverend and the Makers at Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl - CLICK HERE.

Bruce Foxton's From The Jam

Record for newly named MoasFest - the former Mosborough Music Festival

The Lightning Seeds star Ian Broudie with fans at MosFest

John Reilly's Boy On A Dolphin