VIDEO: Argentinian rockers The Otherness enter talent competition to Excite Leeds

Are you the next Kaiser Chiefs, Ernie Wise or Damien Hirst?

Argentinian rockers The Otherness think they have got what it takes to win our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition.

Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, to promote it's new £3m revamp, has teamed up with the Yorkshire Evening Post to discover and reward creative talent with big cash prizes and more.

We're after entries from the city, region and beyond with one goal in mind - to Excite Leeds.

And The Otherness have fallen for Leeds after travelling 7,000 miles to tour the UK looking for their big break. They believe this could be it, said lead singer Martin Other, aged 27.

"We fell in love with Leeds and the whole Yorkshire region and would like to provide the event with a foreign taste regarding the remarkable and universal appeal northerners still have all over the globe," he said.

Closer to home magician George Cooper, 23, of Cleckheaton, wants to put a smile on people's faces. Born with Autism Spectrum Disorder, he says: "Magic made me feel better as a person but it also helped me connect and interact with other people."

Leeds artist Yamin Malik, 28, was inspired by our competition to start painting again and hopes to win saying: "I thought it would be a great start to get back into doing what I love."

Do you have what it takes to Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017?

There are three categories to enter with £2,500 prize money per category up for grabs, plus bookings and lots of publicity:

* Creative design - illustrators, graphic designers, painters, fashion designers, photographers, graffiti artists, etc.

* Musical performers – bands, choirs, individual singers, musicians.

* Performing arts – dance troupes, magicians, comedians, jugglers.

HOW TO ENTER

Anyone aged 18 or over - amateurs and professionals - can enter our talent competition for a chance to win big.

Email exciteleeds@ypn.co.uk, with the category you want to enter using either Design, Music or Performer then your name, or the name of your act in the subject field. Include names, ages, a contact address, phone numbers, email, social media handles, and a biography, maximum 150-words, plus two landscape photos.

Musicians and performances must include a link to a maximum 3-minute video of their act on YouTube. Design category entrants need to attach a photo of their artwork.

A shortlist will perform at a private showcase on January 21, with a final on January 28. Winners will entertain at a grand launch event at Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, on February 4.

So please ensure you are available for these three key dates on January 21, 28 and February 4.

To give you a little more time to enter the deadline is now midnight on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

* For more information about our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition, full rules, terms, conditions and more - CLICK HERE.