Wags of fun to be had at RSPCA’s annual K9 party

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and District branch are inviting all two legged and four legged friends to their annual K9 Party In The Park at Manor Heath Park in Halifax on Sunday (July 2) from 12pm to 5pm.

The self funded branch is hoping to raise crucial funds for the animals in their care, whilst having some fun in the sun and partying with local supporters and their canines.

Fay Gibbons, Events Coordinator said “We’re so excited for the return of one of our biggest annual events; the K9 Party!

“It’s such a fun-packed day for all the family. Our dog show has a whopping 25 classes, to cater for pooches of all shapes/sizes and breeds.

“As usual we will have our popular have-a-go agility arena, with our highly trained animal centre staff at the ready to guide you and your dog along the course and not to mention all the interesting stalls and games you can visit throughout the day, this is definitely a party not to be missed!”

The branch hopes that with the support of the local public they can raise awareness and vital funds for their animal centre.

The dog show can be entered from 11.30am on the day and is £1.50 per class. ‘Best Rescue’, ‘Puppy Love’, ‘Best Junior Handler’ and ‘Celebrity Dog Look-a-like’ are just a few examples of some of the classes that will be running on the day.

For more information visit www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk.