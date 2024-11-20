A celebration of everything Christmas at the Minster!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax Minster is gearing up for a celebration of everything Christmas with music, words, refreshments and fun for all the family.

‘Christmas with Andrew Edwards and Friends’, hosted by the former BBC Radio Leeds presenter, takes place on Thursday, December 5 from 6.30 to 8pm.

Andrew will be joined by a line-up of his fellow former Radio Leeds presenters, Liz Green, David Hoyle and Tim Crowther, who will be giving Christmas readings, and there will be music from Yorkshire Folk Music Duo, Bryony Griffith and Alice Jones, as well as The Hammonds Band, directed by Morgan Griffiths.

There will also be performances from Bradshaw School Choir, directed by Julia Baker; the Minster Choirs, directed by the Minster’s new Musical Director, Charlie Murray, and

Yorkshire actor and director, Barrie Rutter.

Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “This promises to be a great evening with something for everyone, set against the Minster’s historic backdrop.The concert supports the work of the Minster's Development Board as a fundraiser to ensure the long-term economic stability of this large, 900 year old, Grade 1 listed building.

“We hope people come and join us for a memorable evening, which will get us all into the Christmas spirit.”

Tickets (£15) are available at the Minster Shop and online: https://halifaxminster.org.uk