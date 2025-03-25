Accidental Death of an Anarchist in Hebden Bridge

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre is happy to announce that our latest production is "Accidental Death of an Anarchist" by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. The play, directed by David Howes, will run from 7 - 12 April.

Dario Fo wrote this play in 1970 following the death of Guiseppe Pinelli, who was being interrogated by Milan Police about a terrorist act when he ‘fell’ to his death from a fourth-floor window.

The play includes details from Pinelli’s death, some of which will seem outlandish but are true recordings of the police’s accusations. Fo always intended the play to be adapted for different countries/eras; this version was written by Tom Basden in 2022, changing the target of the play to the Met Police, who have become mired in countless controversies and scandals in the past decades.

Presented with a few minor updates and additions, the play contains discussion and unflinching demonstration of police brutality but also Fo’s love of farce – so hopefully you’ll laugh alongside thinking!

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre is on Holme St in the centre of the town. For tickets please use either Ticketsource or call 01422 843907.