Air Play 'Moon Safari' Live In It's Entirety At The Piece Hall To A Sell Out Crowd.

Last night saw Air- The French Band head to the Piece Hall, the French electronic musical pioneers played their critically acclaimed iconic album Moon Safari in its entirety to a sold-out crowd at the famous cloth hall in Halifax for a Wednesday night summer spectacular as part of the TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall Summer series.

The French music pioneers – aka Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel – celebrated the 25th anniversary of their cult debut album Moon Safari by playing it in full for a sell-out 6,000 crowd at the historic Halifax venue.Last year, Air’s landmark 1998 iconic album 'Moon Safari' turned 25 and, very fittingly for a band who have never been quite in step with the order of time, Jean-Benoìt Dunckel and Nicolas Godin are just getting around to celebrating the occasion playing to a very excited crowd at The Piece Hall, The band from Versailles came on stage at 9pm to a massive round of applause, its one of them moments a balmy summer's evening everyone in high spirits with a fabulous soundtrack playing, you look around and think wow !, for me being in the Piece Hall you feel like you could be in France or a piazza in Italy its spectacular.the band seemingly floated through their 1998 debut album with an engrossed crowd looking on captivated by what was unfolding, I have never seen anything quite like it, the dreamy effect was enhanced with light design vividly setting the scene which efforts matched the band’s futurism vibe, encasing the band in a light box of constant changing colours, it really was something else I myself was captivated excited to see what the bands next move would be.There was already a certain timeless spirit to the effortlessly cool ambience of ‘La femme d’argent’, the European French feel seduction of ‘Sexy Boy’, and the subtle euphoric futurist vibe of ‘Kelly Watch the Stars’. But last night in Halifax, with their fellow album tracks played live it felt a whole lot bigger than listening to the album on record, with plenty of jazzy flair and the visual feast of the magnificent vivid bright staging, last night felt less like a snapshot of going back in time to the ‘1990s and much more a performance holding you very much in the now it's nothing like I have ever seen before what a vibe.Playing inside a specially designed light installation, which bathed the arena in colour, Nicolas and Jean-Benoît continued with Radian, Venus and Highschool Lover.As reported , TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, has already broken records for ticket sales with more than 170,000 tickets sold across the series. Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium will welcome more gig goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August – confirming The Piece Hall as one of the nation’s leading live music venues.The series continues with Michael Kiwanuka (Tonight) and Underworld seeing in the weekend on Friday night and Tom Odell SundayFinal tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk