All Together Now Choir: a Summer Sunday Sing
Sunday, 8th June, will find choir members from Baildon, Bingley, Skipton and Harrogate gathering on the bandstand at Roberts Park, ready to entertain you with a variety of your favourite popular songs!
Please come and support us, with your family, friends, and a picnic, as we perform to support the amazing 'Friends of Roberts Park', between 2pm and 4pm.
This will also give us a valuable opportunity to practise for our eagerly anticipated and fast selling concert, 'One Vision', which will take place at St George's Hall, Bradford, on the evening of Saturday 13th September, 2025.
Tickets for 'One Vision' can be found at: bradford-theatres.co.uk