All Together Now Choir poised to perform at St John's Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The All Together Now Choir are absolutely delighted to be making a return visit to the beautiful and historic St John's Church, in Great Horton, Bradford.

On their previous visit, they found a warm and welcoming community, and loved the way the amazing acoustics supported their performance of a variety of popular songs.

For their latest concert, choir members from all four corners of the ATN world, in Baildon, Bingley, Harrogate and Skipton, will be sharing the stage with the fabulous Bradford Concert Band, a most exciting occasion for all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone is welcome - the choir and the concert band can't wait to entertain you.

The choir loved the acoustics at St John's Church

Their eagerly awaited event will take place on Saturday 8th June, at 7pm, St John's Church Great Horton.

Tickets are £10, with choir profits going to their chosen charities for 2024.

Book online at: www.b-c-b.org.uk/All-Together-Now-Choir-and-Bradford-Concert-Band-Summer-Celebration-Concert