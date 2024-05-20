All Together Now Choir poised to perform at St John's Church

By Liz RobinsonContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 13:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The All Together Now Choir are absolutely delighted to be making a return visit to the beautiful and historic St John's Church, in Great Horton, Bradford.

On their previous visit, they found a warm and welcoming community, and loved the way the amazing acoustics supported their performance of a variety of popular songs.

For their latest concert, choir members from all four corners of the ATN world, in Baildon, Bingley, Harrogate and Skipton, will be sharing the stage with the fabulous Bradford Concert Band, a most exciting occasion for all!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome - the choir and the concert band can't wait to entertain you.

The choir loved the acoustics at St John's ChurchThe choir loved the acoustics at St John's Church
The choir loved the acoustics at St John's Church

Their eagerly awaited event will take place on Saturday 8th June, at 7pm, St John's Church Great Horton.

Tickets are £10, with choir profits going to their chosen charities for 2024.

Book online at: www.b-c-b.org.uk/All-Together-Now-Choir-and-Bradford-Concert-Band-Summer-Celebration-Concert

But hurry - tickets are going fast!

Related topics:BradfordTickets