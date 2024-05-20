All Together Now Choir poised to perform at St John's Church
On their previous visit, they found a warm and welcoming community, and loved the way the amazing acoustics supported their performance of a variety of popular songs.
For their latest concert, choir members from all four corners of the ATN world, in Baildon, Bingley, Harrogate and Skipton, will be sharing the stage with the fabulous Bradford Concert Band, a most exciting occasion for all!
Everyone is welcome - the choir and the concert band can't wait to entertain you.
Their eagerly awaited event will take place on Saturday 8th June, at 7pm, St John's Church Great Horton.
Tickets are £10, with choir profits going to their chosen charities for 2024.
Book online at: www.b-c-b.org.uk/All-Together-Now-Choir-and-Bradford-Concert-Band-Summer-Celebration-Concert
But hurry - tickets are going fast!