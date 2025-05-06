An Evening with Dave Fishwick: The man behind The Bank of Dave coming to Victoria Theatre, Halifax

By Charlotte Wheeler
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 13:12 BST
Step into the remarkable true story of a working-class lad from Burnley who took on the big banks — and won!

Meet Dave Fishwick, the unstoppable force behind the global Netflix hit Bank of Dave, as he brings his inspirational story to the live stage in UK Theatres this Autumn.

From leaving school with no qualifications to founding Britain’s first new high street bank in over 150 years and onto the red carpet of the Oscars, Dave’s story is one of courage, community, transformation and defying the odds.

Following the huge success of the two Netflix films inspired by Dave’s real life story, The Bank of Dave (2023) and The Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger (2025), Dave has launched his latest endeavour to share his thoughts, views, experiences and wisdom from his rags-to-riches life-story with audiences, in person!

A true, feel-good, heartwarming, soul-inspiring,

‘Dave and Goliath’ story for The Everyman!

Join audiences for An Evening with Dave Fishwick the ‘bloke from Burnley’ turned Best-selling author, BAFTA winner, subject of two smash-hit Netflix films and owner of six multi-million-pound businesses as he shares the real-life tale behind the headlines!

“I think hard work puts you where some good luck will find you”

Dave Fishwick

Hear how a minibus salesman from Burnley shook up the financial world, took on the fat cats, and captured hearts around the globe - all while, helping young entrepreneurs, and creating a banking revolution from the ground up. This evening will be filled with the kind of feel-good spirit that reminds us all: ordinary people can achieve the extraordinary.

As seen on Netflix, Channel 4, ITV, and BBC - and now coming to YOU!

Tickets available at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/bank-dave

