Brighouse Art Circle members enjoy stained and fused glass demonstration
Brighouse Art Circle members held an interesting demonstration on stained and fused glass with Tina Green who showed them how she made her glass items.
On Thursday, September 29 at 7.30pm there will be a workshop based on still life and on October 6 there will be the monthly life model session.
New members of all abilities and ages will be warmly welcomed at friendly Brighouse Art Circle at any time of the year.
Members enjoy demonstrations, workshops, life models, costume models and exhibitions. During the summer months there are weekly outside painting sessions.
Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse at 7.30pm.
If you enjoy painting at home, not painted for a long time or never painted but would like to join a friendly group of like-minded people why not just turn up, or for details visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call Duncan on 07866 606439.