Brighouse Arts Circle: Life Model Session, Feb 3, 7.30pm.

Brighouse Arts Circle welcomes new members

Members of Brighouse Art Circle enjoying one of their popular workshops
Brighouse Art Circle members will be having a life model session on Thursday, February, 3 at 7.30pm.

New members of all abilities and ages will be warmly welcomed at friendly Brighouse Art Circle at any time of the year. Members enjoy demonstrations, workshops, life models, costume models and exhibitions. Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse HD6 2AX at 7.30pm.

If you enjoy painting at home, not painted for a long time or never painted but would like to join a friendly group of like-minded people why not just turn up or for more details visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or ring Duncan on 07866 606439.