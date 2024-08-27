Heart Gallery celebrates 18th birthday with a spectacular exhibition: "18 Years, 18 Artists"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heart Gallery is thrilled to announce a landmark event in its history - our 18th Birthday Exhibition, a celebration of creativity, community, and the artistic brilliance that has shaped our journey over nearly two decades. The exhibition, titled “18 Years, 18 Artists,” will feature an exclusive selection of original works from 18 exceptional artists who have been an integral part of our story.

Running from September 1 to September 30, this special exhibition is a tribute to the incredible talent we've had the privilege to showcase since our doors first opened in 2006. Each artist will present one standout piece, offering a glimpse into the diverse and dynamic world of contemporary art that Heart Gallery has championed over the years.

"18 Years, 18 Artists" is more than just an exhibition; it's a journey through 18 years of passion, creativity, and the unique bond we've formed with our artists and community. From the whimsical strokes of a paintbrush to the intricate details of mixed media, each work on display is a story—a vibrant slice of the artistic soul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Bartram, the founder and owner of Heart Gallery, shared her excitement: “This exhibition is a celebration of the relationships we've built and the incredible artists who have been with us throughout this journey. It's a testament to the power of art to bring people together and to inspire.”

Midwinter Sun at Gibson Mill - a new painting for the Heart Gallery exhibition '18 years,18 artists'

To mark this milestone, Heart Gallery is hosting a Raffle with incredible prizes generously donated by many of our artists including a special print of a new painting for our exhibition by local artist Kate Lycett called Midwinter Sun at Gibson Mill. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase throughout the month, with all proceeds going to Hebden Arts, a local charity close to our hearts. The raffle draw will take place during our Birthday Weekend Party on September 28 and 29, a grand finale packed with music, celebration, and a toast to the future.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this milestone event. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or are discovering Heart Gallery for the first time, "18 Years, 18 Artists" promises to be an inspiring celebration of the talent and creativity that makes art so extraordinary.