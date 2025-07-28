Helaina Sharpley has been awarded a £500 bursary

Artists from across the north are seeing their work included in a major exhibition in Yorkshire this summer – and nine have been chosen by the judges to win a bursary of £500.

It includes Helaina Sharpley from Mirfield whose work is among those on show at the New Light Summer Exhibition of the North, which was open to all artists with a northern connection. It runs at Sunny Bank Mills, one of Leeds’s biggest arts and cultural hubs, until Sunday August 10.

Helaina’s Solitary Summer, created from iron wire on painted wood, was chosen by gallery owner and sculptor Steve Williams.

He said: “As soon as I saw it I just loved it. It literally jumps off the wall at you.

"The use of wire creates a fabulous texture and form and aligns so wonderfully with the idea and the design. The use of depth between the tree, fence and flowers works wonderfully. Sculpture is so often about shadow, and this piece plays with that in a lovely way.”

Ian Brooks from Howarth also picked up £500.

Anne Desmet chose Ian’s Port Lockroy, an aquatint etching on paper. She said: “This outstanding etching recalls the work of the late, great Norman Ackroyd RA, yet maintains its own strong individual character.”

Ian said: “It’s an honour to be awarded this bursary, and in particular to be selected by Anne Desmet. To have the work singled out by such a significant, and inspirational, figure in contemporary printmaking is really special. I’ll look forward to putting the prize to good use in making a new body work over the coming year.”

Rebekah Tadd, chief executive of New Light, said: “As Bradford celebrates its City of Culture 2025 status and plays host to the Turner Prize, we’re aiming to extend the focus on the North’s artistic talent with this Summer Exhibition. We’re very excited to bring the artwork together within this wonderful atmospheric mill building which eagle-eyed viewers of the BBC’s The Sewing Bee may recognise.”