Author's new travel book gets local send-off

A thirteen-day hike south from Scotland into Yorkshire provided the inspiration for Calderdale-based author Andrew Bibby’s latest book The Borders: The Lands We Share, which is being launched at a public event in Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Friday February 28th (5pm).

Andrew Bibby says: “Walking has its own rhythm, a slow rhythm, one which allows you the time you need to absorb what you see. Although this isn’t primarily a book about my walk, I don’t think I’d have been able to write it if I hadn’t first explored the land on foot.”

His journey took him from Edinburgh Castle south to the English Border and then to the historic bridge over the Swale on the old Great North Road at Catterick. His book uses landmarks along the way to help him make sense of the different countryside he experienced and he takes as themes, among other things, what’s happening with upland farming, with woodlands and commercial forestry, with peatland degradation and restoration, and with nature conservation and the loss of biodiversity.

“It’s always struck me as a little surprising that many people who enjoy going out walking in our beautiful countryside don’t take more of an interest in the way that the land is used. Surely our experiences are enhanced if we understand how the landscape is being shaped - who owns the land we’re walking on, who’s using that land, and what are the economic goals they’re trying to meet,” Bibby adds.

Running through the book is an analysis of the effects that climate change is already having on our landscapes. As Bibby explains, the last few years have seen a massive growth in the market for carbon offsetting by companies who are buying future credits in the carbon which – it’s hoped - will be captured in due course in newly planted forests. As a result land values are being driven up and farmers increasingly priced out. “We certainly need to need to get carbon out of the atmosphere, but many people argue that companies are taking an easy way out by buying carbon credits when first they should be focusing on reducing their emissions,” Bibby asserts.

An experienced outdoor writer who lives in Hebden Bridge, Andrew Bibby has previously written several books on Pennine landscapes. His most recent outdoor book, Back Roads through Middle England, was the winner of the Outdoor Book of the Year award. His books are published by Yorkshire-based publisher Gritstone Publishing.