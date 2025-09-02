Autism friendly night at Indii Brew Co.

In the heart of Ripponden, the craft beer bar Indii brew is set to launch a new, inclusive initiative with the introduction of a weekly autism-friendly night. The inaugural event will take place on September 22. Having been an integral part of the community for four years, the bar's owners are now looking to give back in a more personal way.

This special evening was inspired by the owners, Jade and Chris, and their son Zack, who is autistic. They recognized the need for more services and safe spaces for older autistic children and adults, and decided to create one themselves. "The older a child gets, the less services and provisions there are," they explained. "We wanted to contribute towards a positive change and create a safe and comfortable environment for autistic teens and adults."

The autism-friendly night is designed to cater to the sensory needs of autistic individuals. To create a more calming atmosphere, the bar will feature dimmed lighting and no music. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in games and meet other like-minded individuals in a relaxed setting.

The owners hope this new initiative will become a regular feature, providing a much-needed social outlet and a welcoming community for autistic individuals and their families in the Ripponden area.

All are welcome to join us. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us via our social media channels.