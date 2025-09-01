Autumn programme of folk music

Following a summer season of folk festivals, far and wide, local singers and musicians from Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club are looking forward to presenting a season of guest artists at Hollins Mill, Sowerby Bridge.

Sunday September 14th at 7pm is John Conolly, internationally respected songwriter, composer of folk classic ‘Fiddler’s Green’, a fisherman’s vision of Paradise. Originally circulated widely by Maddy Prior & Tim Hart (Steeleye Span) then taken up by The Dubliners & Clancy Brothers taking the song to America. John, a Grimsby lad, originally wrote songs with Bill Meek both members of The Broadside Band and these came to the attention of Ewan MacColl who encouraged them to write about the trawling trade. ‘Here’s To The Grimsby Lads’, ‘The Lumpers Life’ and others followed. Whilst his songs have travelled far, most of the time John still held down a full time job. He’s continued to write a wider range of songs ‘Punch And Judy Man’, Old Men Sing Love Songs’, ‘Send Us A Postcard’ and has an easy stage presence delighting audiences beyond these shores.

Sunday October 12th we present Greentrax recording artists Dougie Mackenzie and Brian Miller, veteran singers of Scottish songs and ballads and festival favourites North of the Border.

Sunday November 9th Riley Baugus returns with ballads and banjos from North Carolina. No stranger to Calderdale, Riley first came over to present ‘Appalachian Roots’ with Ira Bernstein, songs and step dancing from the mountains of North Carolina. They filled The Square Chapel on several occasions as well as playing venues all over Europe. Riley continues to tour in the USA, sometimes with Willy Nelson or Dirk Powell bands. He was featured on the film soundtrack ‘Cold Mountain’, building banjos for Jack White and Brendan Gleeson! Riley captivates with his music and tales of the Old Time Musicians he learned from as a young man including his friend, Doc Watson.

Sunday December 10th is our home grown Christmas Party with seasonal songs, carols and novelties from our residents Pete Coe, Johnny Adams, John Bromley, Chris Manners, Damien Barber and The Singers From The Shop.

www.ryburn3step.org.uk

01422 822569