Award-winning baby and toddler classes come to Halifax
and live on Freeview channel 276
But parents should note, this is your last chance to join us before the summer holidays!
Baby Movers
Suitable from birth to walking
Relaxed and friendly classes where babies and adults socialise and meet new friends. We sing, dance and play and have lots of fun and laughter.
There are so many benefits to coming along to Baby Movers which include;
- Baby will get a little workout which will help with sleeping
- It's great fun so both Mu, and Baby will feel happy!
- We help develop strong bones and muscles
We provide a great opportunity to develop social skills and make new friends.
Little Movers
Suitable from walking
Exciting, fun action packed classes! Both adult and child will have an amazing time. We sing, play games, use colourful props and toys and we get that imagination going to go on some amazing adventures!
Families will enjoy creating some fantastic memories, our unique programme includes searching for bears, sailing at sea, clowing around and lots more!
We are experts at engaging both adult and child and our classes are designed to support families to work together.
We encourage every child to help them have fun, feel confident and develop new skills which will help them when they start school.
Benefits include;
- Socialising and playing with other children
- Spending quality time with your own child
- Helps develop connection between different parts of the brain
- An opportunity to develop fundamental movement skills
Classes have limited spaces
To join us today click on the follow link to secure your place!
https://tinyurl.com/LittleMoversHalifax