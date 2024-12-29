Award-winning duo to appear at Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Launching the new season in grand style, we present Nancy Kerr and James Fagan BBC Folk Award winning duo performing traditional and original songs with fiddle, bouzouki and guitar.

Nancy, daughter of singer and concertina player, Sandra Kerr (Ewan McColl’s Critics Group and originator of Bagpuss!) was born into the English folk scene, singing and playing fiddle. Over in Australia, Bob and Margaret Fagan were touring with daughter Kate and son James, during the 1980s.

James joined songwriter Alistair Hulett’s Band, The Hooligans where he was introduced to the bouzouki as an alternative song - accompanying instrument to the guitar. Whilst on holiday in England in 1995 he met up with Nancy and they formed a duo, a magical combination, vocally and instrumentally, winning BBC Folk Awards in 2003 and 2011.

In 2014 Nancy released her first CD of original songs ‘Sweet Visitor’ and in 2015 was BBC Folk Singer Of The Year. James has toured with Bellowhead, plays in The Cara Dillon Band and co-hosts "Thank Goodness It’s Folk" on Sheffield Live Radio. Nancy is principal lecturer in fiddle and voice at Leeds Conservatoire. James and Nancy also perform with Jess an Richard Arrowsmith as The Melrose Quartet.

Nancy and James will be performing an intimate, acoustic concert supported by Ryburn Folk Club resident singers, including Pete Coe, Chris Manners, Sue Burgess and John Bromley, on Sunday January 12, 7pm -10pm.

Admission £9 (cash only)

Reservations [email protected] 01422 822569. The Hollins Mill, Hollins Mill Lane Sowerby Bridge HX6 2QG