Be part of something amazing and join your local hospital charity for their Big Hospital Walk

Put your best foot forward and join CHFT Charity for their annual 10k walk and raise funds to help enhance patient experience and care.

After the success of last year’s walk, which saw 55 walkers, four pooches, and a raft of smiles, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity, the official Trust Charity, is encouraging communities to join this years Big Hospital Walk on Sunday 7th July.

CHFT Charity are looking for as many people as possible in the community to support them for this year’s Big Hospital Walk, which marks their first official event under new branding. As part of their ongoing efforts and growth, CHFT Charity have decided to rebrand themselves to better align with their values and vision.

The Big Hospital Walk is a 10km walk, starting at Calderdale Royal Hospital, and finishing at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. The route will take walkers through some of the most beautiful countryside, taking the scenic yet rather hilly route from Salterhebble, through West Vale, Holywell Green, and Lindley.

Group of walkers from last years walk.

The Charity team are delighted to announce that this year’s Big Hospital Walk will be finishing in their new Wellbeing Garden. The garden work started early this year in hopes to create a tranquil and relaxation garden for colleagues, patients, and visitors. This space has been split into seven zones, providing spaces for socialising and gentle exercise, as well as seclusion and reflection.

This event is a perfect opportunity to bring together your friends, family, and colleagues to raise funds for CHFT Charity to help enhance the experience and care of patients who attend either hospital or community sites.

The Trusts Chair, Helen Hirst, who also chairs the Charity took part last year.

Helen said: “Last year, colleagues spurred each other on and made sure that everyone got to the end with encouragement and enthusiasm. I will certainly be taking part again this year, and hope to meet even more colleagues, as well as their friends and family.”