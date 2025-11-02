Local woman publishes first book - and it hits #1 on Amazon within 24 hours

Emma is pictured with her newly published book

Northowram-based writer Emma Devine has published her first book, Bliss: Finding Peace and Joy in a Chaotic World - and within just one day of release, it reached #1 in the Women and Spirituality category on Amazon.

The book aims to help readers reconnect with their inner peace and joy in a chaotic world. It explores themes of anxiety, addiction, stress, self-worth, and the search for meaning, while offering simple tools and “bliss pauses” to bring calm back into everyday life.

“I’ve lived most of my life with a busy, anxious brain,” she says. “I know a lot of people struggle with stress and anxiety too, so I decided to write this book to help both myself and others.

"I believe that peace and joy is our natural state, but it’s a state many of us struggle to reach. The aim of the book is to help people find their way back. I hope it helps others, as much as it’s helped me to write it.”

Bliss: Finding Peace and Joy in a Chaotic World is available now in paperback and Kindle format via Amazon.