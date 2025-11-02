Local woman publishes first book - and it hits #1 on Amazon within 24 hours
The book aims to help readers reconnect with their inner peace and joy in a chaotic world. It explores themes of anxiety, addiction, stress, self-worth, and the search for meaning, while offering simple tools and “bliss pauses” to bring calm back into everyday life.
“I’ve lived most of my life with a busy, anxious brain,” she says. “I know a lot of people struggle with stress and anxiety too, so I decided to write this book to help both myself and others.
"I believe that peace and joy is our natural state, but it’s a state many of us struggle to reach. The aim of the book is to help people find their way back. I hope it helps others, as much as it’s helped me to write it.”
Bliss: Finding Peace and Joy in a Chaotic World is available now in paperback and Kindle format via Amazon.