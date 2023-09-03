Shibden Love & Money: New book set in the hometown of Gentleman Jack follows cracks in family life

The book by Lindsey Armet-Greenan details the mayhem and the ripple effects on an affair in the Burnside family.

A synopsis for the book reads: “In a town that stands out for its individuality, the green hills of the Shibden Valley hide tales going back centuries. Love can be a powerful thing; it affects everyone differently. How we chose to act on it can determine the lives of those we hold dear.

“Hannah Burnside thought she had it all. An adoring husband, a happy daughter, and a home overlooking the valley built out of love and trust. That was until Dylan broke her heart, leaving only her oldest friend and business partner Ruth, to help pick up the pieces.

“Family life never stops being complicated especially when you have a controlling mother like Martha Burnside watching your every move. She is the most influential woman in the valley, and nothing gets past her.

“One family funeral sets off a chain of events, opening old wounds, hidden secrets, and allowing the chance of new love to grown.

“One thing is for certain, Halifax is never quiet for long.”

Lindsey is a Scottish writer and actor who has been living in Yorkshire for most of her adult life.

She began sharing her stories following the Covid-19 lockdown.

She said: “I decided when I turned 40 in lockdown, to do everything I believed I could, but I daren't. Act, write and play piano - piano lessons still pending.”