#BringBackGentlemanJack: Campaign for return of BBC drama trends as Sally Wainwright announces new Hebden Bridge drama

The campaign for the return of a BBC drama has been trending on Twitter as it was announced that Sally Wainwright was set to create a new TV series set in Hebden Bridge.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The Save Gentleman Jack campaign began back in 2022 after it was announced that HBO, the American network involved in production, would not be picking up the show for a third series.

Fans were devastated and soon a petition was launched and it currently has more than 17,000 signatures.

A Sally Wainwright drama filmed in Halifax, Gentleman Jack follows the life of Halifax diarist and 19th century landowner Anne Lister as she looks to open a coal mine and find herself a wife. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam TaylorA Sally Wainwright drama filmed in Halifax, Gentleman Jack follows the life of Halifax diarist and 19th century landowner Anne Lister as she looks to open a coal mine and find herself a wife. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam Taylor
A Sally Wainwright drama filmed in Halifax, Gentleman Jack follows the life of Halifax diarist and 19th century landowner Anne Lister as she looks to open a coal mine and find herself a wife. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam Taylor
Last August there was a flash mob outside Shibden Hall with more than 200 people coming from across the globe to dance in an effort to save Gentleman Jack.

It was recently announced that Gentleman Jack’s creator Sally Wainwright would be penning a new series for the BBC based in Hebden Bridge called Hot Flush.

The announcement caused much excitement across the TV space and the Bring Back Gentleman Jack hashtag has been trending over the past few days, with a number of fans hoping that the show will one day return.

For more information on the Save Gentleman Jack campaign visit bringbackgentlemanjack.com

