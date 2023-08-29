BringBackGentlemanJack: Campaign for return of BBC drama trends as Sally Wainwright announces new Hebden Bridge drama

The Save Gentleman Jack campaign began back in 2022 after it was announced that HBO, the American network involved in production, would not be picking up the show for a third series.

Fans were devastated and soon a petition was launched and it currently has more than 17,000 signatures.

A Sally Wainwright drama filmed in Halifax, Gentleman Jack follows the life of Halifax diarist and 19th century landowner Anne Lister as she looks to open a coal mine and find herself a wife. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam Taylor

Last August there was a flash mob outside Shibden Hall with more than 200 people coming from across the globe to dance in an effort to save Gentleman Jack.

It was recently announced that Gentleman Jack’s creator Sally Wainwright would be penning a new series for the BBC based in Hebden Bridge called Hot Flush.

The announcement caused much excitement across the TV space and the Bring Back Gentleman Jack hashtag has been trending over the past few days, with a number of fans hoping that the show will one day return.